Body of missing Georgian citizen found in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Georgian citizen, who went missing several days ago in Astana, has been found dead, Kazinform reports.

The body of the national of Georgia, who was born in 1992, was found in cottage building co-operative along Korgalzhin highway with no evidence for violent death", Astana Internal Affairs Department press-service says.

The authorities have initiated pretrial investigation under Article 105 of Kazakh Criminal Code (Incitement to suicide) and scheduled forensic examination.

Earlier, mass media reported that 25-year-old Archil Davitadze had disappeared in the daytime on May 18. The young man went out of his workplace but never came home. Last time he was seen near Imanov and Valikhanov streets intersection. The man had Kazakhstan permanent residence and worked as a massage therapist. He was married and had a daughter.