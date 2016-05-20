  • kz
    Body part, seats and luggage found in EgyptAir crash search

    20:27, 20 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Greek defense minister said Friday that Egyptian authorities found a body part, part of a seat and one or more items of luggage in EgyptAir passenger jet search.

    "A few hours earlier we were informed [by Egyptian authorities] that a body part, two seats and one or more items of luggage were found in the search area" off the coast of Alexandria, Panos Kammenos told a news conference.

    Earlier on Friday, a spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces confirmed to Sputnik that the wreckage was identified as being from the EgyptAir passenger jet.

    "Yes, we confirm the discovery of the aircraft wreckage," Mohammad Samir, a spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces told Sputnik.

    On Thursday, EgyptAir flight MS804 vanished off the radars. A number of countries, including Greece, France and Egypt, are involved in the search operations.

    The flight, which departed from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris at 23:09 GMT Wednesday, was heading for the Cairo International Airport.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

