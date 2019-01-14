Boeing-707 from Kyrgyzstan reportedly crashes near Tehran

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The reason for the crash, as well as the number of casualties, has yet to be revealed by local authorities, KABAR reported.

A Boeing-707 cargo aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, the Iranian news agency ILNA reported Monday.

According to media reports, some 10 people were on board the aircraft that was allegedly flying from the city of Bishkek.

The news agency Fars has reported that the pilot lost control of the aircraft during landing, resulting in the plane crashing in a residential area.

According to Fars, the plane, which belongs to Kyrgyzstan was meant to arrive at Payam International Airport in Karaj but accidentally went to Fath Airport.

The reason for the incident has yet to be clarified by the authorities.

In the meantime, local media reports are also suggesting that the catastrophe was caused by severe weather conditions.