Boeing 737 makes crash-landing at Mexico City airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The landing gear collapsed on a Boeing 737 as it landed at Mexico City's international airport, authorities have said.

Emergency crews rushed to the runway after the plane's left-side wheel strut apparently buckled as it touched down.

The plane, operated by the Mexican airline Magnicharters, was arriving in Mexico City from the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun.

Airport authorities said on Thursday that some of the 139 passengers were treated for "nervous crisis" but none of them or any of the five crew members were injured.

One of the airport's runways was closed for about four hours but takeoffs and landings were able to continue.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the accident. Online aircraft registries indicated the plane was about 27 years old.

Souorce: The Guardian.com

Photograph: Eddie Maloney/Wikimedia commons