Boeing-777 from London makes emergency landing in Almaty as child dies on board

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Boeing-777 of the Cathay Pacific ailines had to make an emergency landing in Almaty on Sunday as a 4-month-old child died on board, AKI Press news agency reported Monday citing the Almaty authorities.

The sources said that the plane was flying from London to Hong Kong.

Baby has died of acute heart failure, according to preliminary data.

Parents decided to take the child's body with them to the destination.