Boeing disappearing from radars over Mediterranean returns to Algiers

TUNIS. KAZINFORM Air Algerie's Boeing 737-600 on the flight from Algiers to Marseilles has landed safely at Algiers' international airport , the country's portal Algerie 1 said on Saturday, noting no-one was hurt.

"About 30 minutes after the take-off, the chief pilot announced a technical fault and turned back," the portal said citing a statement of Air Algerie air carrier's director general. "The cause of the technical fault has not been determined."

Earlier, media reports said Air Algerie's Boeing 737-600 on Flight AH1020 from Algiers to Marseille disappeared from radars over the Mediterranean. The Flightradar24 global flight trafficking service said the airliner declared a mid-air emergency over the Mediterranean and then disappeared from the radars.

Source: TASS