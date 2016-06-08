Boeing in talks with Iran on big deal, follows US guidelines (exclusive)

BAKU. KAZINFORM Boeing is studying the passenger plane needs of Iranian airlines.

"We're following the licensing process outlined by the US government," the company told Trend June 8.

"Accordingly, we have applied for and received a license to assess the current commercial passenger airplane needs of US Government-approved Iranian airlines," Boeing's representative told Trend.

The license permits the company to engage approved Iranian airlines to determine their actual fleet requirements.

"Our European competitor, Airbus, is advancing its interests in the market, and Canada recently indicated that it will permit Bombardier access to the Iranian market as well. We understand that the situation in the region is complicated and ever changing and we will continue to follow the US government's guidance as it relates to conducting business with Iran," said the company.

Iran signed a major deal worth $27 billion with Airbus in January to purchase 118 planes from the company. The deal with Airbus was sealed during a state visit to Paris by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

