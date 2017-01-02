Boiler explosion causes building collapse in Shakhan, Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A boiler explosion caused the collapse of a multistoried building in Shakhan village, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports from the scene.

According to akim of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov, the collapse was caused by explosion of the autonomous heating system's boiler.

Rescue work is still underway.

118 people lived in the building there were 30 people in the collapsed part. Residents were evacuated. Most of them were placed with their relatives.

9 bodies were retrieved from the rubble. Of them three men, three women and three children.

DES units of Karaganda region received information about a building collapse in Shakhan village, Shakhtinsk, Karaganda region at 10:40 pm January 1. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to evacuate the survivors.



