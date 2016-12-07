Bolashak plant is designed for 22,5 million tons of oil per year

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The capacities of Bolashak plant where Kashagan oil has begun to arrive are designed for 22,5 million tons of oil and 6,2 billion cubic meters of gas per year, according to Managing Director of "NCOC" Bruno Jardin.

"The system of oil treatment allows to accept on a daily basis up to 450 thousand barrels, or 22,5 million tons per year. It includes dehydration and stabilization of oil, demercaptanisation, storage and export at the stage of trial mining of Kashagan.

Gas purification system has capacity of 6,2 billion cubic meters per year, and includes desulphuration and LPG recovery, purification of residual gas and its compression to the connection point with the existing network before sending to the consumer", - the Head of state was informed during the presentation of start of Kashagan North Caspian project.