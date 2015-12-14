“Bolashak” program to be amended in 2016 – G. Abdykalikova

ASTANA . KAZINFORM - The Bolashak Program will be amended since January 1, 2016, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova informed at the sitting of the republican commission on preparation of specialists in foreign countries.

"The President of Kazakhstan recently delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address titled "Kazakhstan in new global reality: growth, reforms, development", where he noted a special role of the social policy, issues of preparation of specialists. In this regard, the Bolashak Program will be amended since January 1, 2016. Today, we will consider a number of these issues," G. Abdykalikova noted.

At the sitting, a list of priority professions for 2016 was approved. In total, the list included 161 professions; 45 medical, 67 technical, 49 humanitarian professions.