Bolashak Scholarship alumnus became Deputy Mayor of Uralsk

URALSK. KAZINFORM Altynbek Kaissagaliyev, an alumnus of the Kazakh President's Bolashak International Scholarship Program, has been named new Deputy Mayor of the city of Uralsk. He will supervise development of entrepreneurship, industry, construction, architecture, urban planning and landscaping issues of the city.

A.Kaissagaliyev is a graduate of the Faculty of Architecture and Building of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University. He holds a MSc Degree in Innovations, Technologies and Management from the University of Bath (Great Britain).

Earlier, he served as Deputy Chief of the Department for Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development of Almaty and handled the issues regarding industry, industrial-innovative development and investments attraction.

He started his career as a Design Technician at the LLP Astana Institute of Archiecture and Design.

In 2011-2012, he worked as an Expert for Smart Astana project group at JSC Astana Innovations. In 2007-2009, he was a Design Engineer at the Eurasian Institute of Scientific-Research Expertise.

In 2012-2013, he was an advisor at the Department for Governmental Control and Organizational Work of the Presidential Administration and was later appointed as an Inspector of this Department.

He served also as the Head of the Secretariat of Nur Otan Party’s Central Office.

In 2013-2015, he served as Chief of Staff of the Uralsk Mayor’s Office.