Bolashak Scholarship awarded to 71 applicants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired today a meeting of the Republican Commission for Training Personnel Abroad on awarding the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship, Kazinform reports.

"Bolashak Scholarship is one of the priority areas determined by the Head of State as a unique mechanism of implementation of the new large-scale projects," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.



The meeting participants heard a report of Minister of Education and Science on fulfillment of instructions of the Republican Commission and considered a number of issues related to the implementation of the Bolashak programme.



The Commission approved the list of 155 priority majors and defined the categories for undergoing traineeships under the Bolashak programme.



71 applicants were named the winners of the scholarship. They will go abroad for studying under master's, doctoral programmes and will undergo traineeships at the leading research and industrial centres of the world.



At the end of the meeting, the Secretary of State gave a number of instructions on further implementation of the Bolashak programme.