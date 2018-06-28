Bolashak Scholarship awarded to 76 applicants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has chaired today a regular session of the Commission on Personnel Training Abroad at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Within the State-of-the-Nation Address, the Head of has set the task to train personnel of a new generation and a new format. Therefore, in this regard, we should use the potential of the Bolashak Program to the utmost extent," Gulshara Abdykalikova said, opening the meeting.

The report on the Bolashak International Scholarship Program implementation was delivered at the meeting. Also, the attendees discussed a number of other issues.

By decision of the Commission, the scholarship was awarded to 76 applicants who will study Master's and PhD degrees and undergo internships at the world's best universities.

Following the meeting, the Secretary of State entrusted the respective governmental authorities with the tasks for further implementation of the Program.