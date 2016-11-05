  • kz
    Bolashak Scholarship marks 23 years since foundation

    11:19, 05 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Bolashak Presidential Scholarship marks 23 years since its foundation, the Akorda's press service shared the news via its official Facebook page.

    Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree "On establishment of the "Bolashak" International Scholarship of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for training of staff abroad" on November 5, 1993.
    Below you can see the archive photo of that historical document.

    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan Bolashak Scholarship Education and Science News President
