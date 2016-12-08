Bolashak scholarship strengthens Kazakhstan's competitiveness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A press conference dedicated to the Bolashak International Presidential Scholarship was held at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the press conference were Vice Minister of Education and Science Bibigul Assylova, President of JSC "Center for International Programs" Zhanbolat Meldeshov and graduate of the Bolashak program Aitmukhamed Kalmakhanov.



The press conference focused on the results of implementation of the Bolashak scholarship scheme over the years of Kazakhstan's independence.

Vice Minsiter Assylova noted that the Bolashak program is a competitive educational project that develops human capital.



"The Bolashak International Scholarship enabled Kazakhstan to successfully integrate into the world's system of personnel training and ensure transfer of global technologies into Kazakhstani economic and social environment," she said.



Presently, the program faces new tasks on implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps". A group of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) managers will undergo training abroad in the nearest future. Judges and court officials engaged in the creation of the AIFC will be trained in Great Britain as well.



It should be noted that 98% of Bolashak graduates are employed: 56% Bolashakers work at public organizations, 29% - in private sector, 12% - at international organizations and 1% - at national companies. 2% of unemployed scholarship recipients either have just graduated or waiting to get hold of their diplomas.



"The Bolashak International Scholarship initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev 23 years ago has become a viable instrument that helped strengthen Kazakhstan's competitiveness. The first Bolashak scholarship recipients were the so-called ambassadors of Kazakhstan abroad," Vice Minister Assylova added.