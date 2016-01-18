Bolashakers to exert every effort to implement Presidential reforms - Bozhakov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Executive Director of the Bolashak International Scholarship Fellows Association Azamat Bozhakov shared his view on the President's article "National Plan - a Path to Kazakhstani Dream."

“Last year, the Head of State adopted a very important strategic document – “100 Specific Steps” National Plan for implementing the Five Institutional Reforms. The government has set up an ambitious, but quite an implementable task – to join 30 most developed countries of the world. From the first days of our independence, the President of Kazakhstan has pursued one goal only – ensuring well-being and welfare of Kazakhstani people.

Undoubtedly, the country needed competent administrators to fulfill this task. The problem found its solution in Presidential Bolashak International Scholarship Program, which was established in far 1993. The aim of the program is to train highly qualified specialists for priority sectors of economy of the country,” Bozhakov says.

According to him, due to forward-looking policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev, more than 8,000 alumni of the Bolashak Program are working now in the sphere of science, medicine, business, public service, as well as at private and national companies.

“In 2015, the Association held more than 70 events aimed at implementation of the President’s policy reflected in 100 Specific Steps document. Being the representatives of the Presidential Program, we understand and realize the responsibility imposed on us by the President and by our people. We will exert every effort to make Kazakhstan join the 30 most developed countries of the world,” he added.