Bolat Zhamishev elected president of National Skating Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bolat Zhamishev, who held the position of honorary president of the National Skating Federation of Kazakhstan since 2012, has been elected its new president, Kazinform has learned from the federation's press service.

It is also reported that Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken Mussaybekov was elected the Federation's vice president.

It should be noted that in the near future, the Federation plans to host speed skating and short track World Cups in Kazakhstan.

Among the long-term tasks of the NSF is the popularization of skating disciplines in Kazakhstan.