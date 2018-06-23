Bolivia, Russia to start building nuclear research center in July - ambassador

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Bolivia's nuclear research center will begin to be built with assistance from Russia's nuclear power corporation Rosatom at the end of July, Russia's ambassador to Bolivia, Vladimir Sprinchan, said on Friday.

"The project is ready for launch. It looks like the works at El Alto will begin at the end of July," the Bolivian news agency Agencia Boliviana de Informacion quotes him as saying, TASS reports.

Russia and Bolivia on March 6, 2016 concluded an inter-government agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space and building a nuclear research center in El Alto, at an altitude of 4,100 meters above the sea level. The Bolivian government-funded $300-million project will be implemented jointly with Russia's nuclear power corporation Rosatom.