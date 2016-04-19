Bolivia to present its scientific and industrial potential at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bolivia is intended to show the scientific and industrial potential at EXPO-2017, official media quoted the words of the Commissioner of the national pavilion of the country at the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 Walter Clarems Endara Vera.

"We plan to introduce Bolivia to the world at EXPO-2017. Not many people know about our country's traditions, its potential. EXPO 2017 is a platform where countries will show their achievements in the field of energy efficiency and green technologies," he said.

According to the Commissioner, Bolivia is interested to show its scientific and industrial potential.

He noted that Astana could be a place which will gather all the best cutting-edge technology in the field of new energy and energy-efficiency programs.