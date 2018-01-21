Bolivian Mission to UN: Kazakhstan is the undisputed leader of Central Asia

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The meetings of the UN Security Council on January 18-19 chaired by Kazakhstan demonstrated the country's leadership in Central Asia, said the adviser to the Permanent Mission of Bolivia to the UN, Pedro Inchauste Jordan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The diplomat highly praised Kazakhstan's approach to solving international problems and noted the country's experience in developing trade without having access to an ocean.

Pedro Inchauste Jordan emphasized the importance of the initiatives in terms of nuclear non-proliferation, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward during the meeting. He also added that, in his opinion, the ministerial meeting on Afghanistan and Central Asia was of paramount importance for the Security Council and expressed hope that it will be able to focus its work in this direction using the three-pillar approach suggested by Kazakhstan.

The Bolivian diplomat stressed that this ministerial meeting became a historic one as for the first time in history, representatives of all five Central Asian countries sat together at the same table, and this fact, according to him, demonstrates Kazakhstan's leadership in the region.

Inchauste Jordan also added that being a landlocked country, Bolivia is interested in Kazakhstan's experience in developing trade.

As previously reported, on January 18, Kazakhstan convened a thematic debate on confidence-building measures regarding WMD and non-proliferation at the UNSC following which a Presidential Statement was adopted.

On January 19, speaking at the UN Security Council ministerial meeting Building a Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development chaired by Kazakhstan, the country's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov proposed a three-pillar approach to achieving peace and development in Afghanistan and Central Asia.