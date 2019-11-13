Bolivian Senator Anez declares herself interim president

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez has declared herself interim president of the South American country after Evo Morales resigned from the post earlier, TASS reports.

«I immediately assume responsibilities of the head of state in accordance with the constitution,» Anez said at the Congress session.

She pledged to hold new presidential election in the country as soon as possible. «We want the result of the new election, held by the decent, qualified and independent authorities [members of the Supreme Electoral Court] to reflect the will of people,» Anez stressed.

On November 10, Evo Morales announced his resignation from the post of the Bolivian president and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on Tuesday.