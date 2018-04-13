  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bollywood to make a film about Mangistau region

    17:56, 13 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bollywood will make a film about Mangistau region, governor of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov revealed at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    "We already have a tentative agreement with Bollywood to make a film about Mangistau region. I believe it is a picturesque place which has no analogues in the world," governor Tugzhanov said of the region.

    He reminded that there are 40 centuries-old underground mosques in Mangistau region. The Seisem ata necropolis is surrounded by a pantheon where many prominent figures have been buried since ancient times.

    A well-known nature reserve Ustyurt is another must-see place for tourists and guests of the region.

    During the press briefing governor Tugzhanov urged journalists to take active part in regional film projects.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Regions Mangistau region Mangystau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!