Bolt named in Jamaica squad for Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has been included in Jamaica's squad for the Rio 2016 Games, officials from the Caribbean nation said on Monday.

There were fears Bolt's participation could be in jeopardy after he injured a hamstring at the Jamaican Olympic trials.

But the 29-year-old was granted a medical exemption by the Jamaican Olympic Association to defend the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay titles he won at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games.

Bolt has been receiving treatment in Germany under the care of sports doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wolfahrt.

On Sunday he posted a video on social media in which he assured fans that he would compete at the London Anniversary Games on July 22.

Jamaica will bring 63 athletes to the August 5-21 Rio Games, the country's largest ever Olympic squad.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az