Bomb attack kill 11, injures 13 in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people have lost their lives and more than a dozen others sustained injuries when a powerful explosion struck Afghanistan's embattled eastern province of Nangarhar, Press TV reported.

Local authorities, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the blast took place in the provincial capital city of Jalalabad, situated 118 kilometers (73 miles) east of the capital, Kabul, on Sunday morning.

A bomber reportedly blew himself up as people had gathered inside the guesthouse of Obaidullah Shinwari, a member of the provincial council. Shinwarai was reportedly among those wounded, Trend.az reports.

Security forces immediately rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area, while medical officials transported the victims to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the act of violence so far.