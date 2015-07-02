Bomb hoax prompts evacuation of a railway station in Kokshetau
14:06, 02 July 2015
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A bomb threat has prompted evacuation of a railway station building in Kokshetau this morning.
An unknown caller told local police at approximately 10:25 a.m. that an explosive device was inside the regional railway station building. Passengers and staff of the railway station were evacuated immediately. However, the police didn't find anything suspicious inside the building. It is still unclear who made the fake bomb threat.