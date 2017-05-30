  • kz
    Bomb kills 13, hurts 24 in Baghdad; IS claims responsibility

    09:15, 30 May 2017
    BAKU. KAZINFORM A car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad just after midnight Tuesday, killing 13 people and wounding 24, hospital and police officials said, Trend reported.    

    The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iraqi officials said involved apparently remotely detonated explosives inside a parked car. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, AP reported.

    The attack came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. After sundown, families break their fast and Baghdad’s restaurants and cafes quickly fill up

