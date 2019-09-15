Bondevik commends Kazakhstan’s reforms and non-proliferation efforts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerkin Akhinzhanov, paid a courtesy visit to the former Prime Minister of Norway, now Executive Chairman of the Oslo Center, Kjell Magne Bondevik.

Mr. Bondevik was the first Prime Minister of Norway to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan (in May 2004). He also participated in the Third Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2009, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Ambassador informed the prominent Norwegian statesman about the current agenda of the political transformation in Kazakhstan, reforms in the judicial and law enforcement systems, as well as the tasks for the development of the economy and social sphere, put forward by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address on September 2.

Mr. Bondevik shared his warm memories of the meetings with the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and also welcomed the reform program of the new President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«I commend Kazakhstan’s achievements for voluntarily renounced nuclear weapons and making efforts to build a nuclear-free world, and that the country has succeeded in promoting interfaith dialogue. This is very important, given that there are many tensions on religious grounds in the world today. Human dignity, respect for holy places, advancement of ideas of peace and justice are common themes for all of us,» he said.

Mr. Bondevik spoke about the activities of the Oslo Center, which is an independent non-governmental organization promoting peace, democracy and human rights.

«Kazakhstan is an important power; it is a bridge between Central Asia and Europe. Reforms of the new President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, seem to me very promising and I wish him success,» he said during the meeting.