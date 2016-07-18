Bono narrowly escaped bloodbath attack in Nice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prominent frontman of the British rock band U2 Bono appeared to have been caught up in the midst of the Nice terror attack less than a year after miraculously escaping the massacre in Paris.

The renowned musician was among a number of celebrities who were in Nice at the Bastille Day, along with Elton John and former mayor of the city.

Bono was dining in luxurious restaurant La Petite Maison, when a French national of Tunisian descent Mohammed Lahouaiej Bouhlel accelerated the truck into the crowd enjoying fireworks at the seafront half a mile away, the Mirror reported.

The place owner, Anne-Laure Rubi, was the first to mention the celebration went wrong, when people fleeing the attacker appeared next to the restaurant. She noted to Telegraph that those running didn't shout that made the situation look purely sinister. Gripped with fear, she ordered staff to shut down the windows and asked the customers to hide and be quiet.

According to one of the customers, a half an hour later an armed policemen arrived to the restaurant and escorted all the staff and customers to nearby Massena square. At the same time, witnesses pointed out, law enforcement weren't sure the singer was safe, as the attacker hadn't been captured by the time.

A day after the attack, Bono twitted a picture of his band-fellow Edge with a caution "Love is bigger than anything in its way - Bono, Edge, Adam, Larry."

​The Nice massacre that claimed lives of 84 people became the second terror act Bono found himself in less than a year.

Last November, he was rehearsing a concert in Paris, when Daesh launched attacks in the French capital, eventually killing 130 people and injuring more than 300.

