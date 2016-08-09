Book about 1930s famine in Kazakhstan to be published in the U.S.

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A book about famine in Kazakhstan in 1930s will be published in the U.S. this year, American researcher Maria Blackwood announced at a conference in the archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

In her words, there are several books recently published in English and German that are based on the data of the archive. One of the books about famine which was penned in Germany by American historian Sarah Cameron will be released this year.



Maria Blackwood said he is writing a dissertation about the first Kazakh Bolsheviks and the political elite of 1920s and 1930s. Her graduation thesis is dedicated to the Alash Orda activists.



She added that she worked with archives of the Soviet Union in Moscow as well.