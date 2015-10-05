Book about President Nazarbayev presented at International Media Festival

DAGOMYS. KAZINFORM - A book about President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "The Creator" was presented on the sidelines of "All Russia" 19th International Media Festival in Dagomys, Russia.

Presentation of the book penned under the aegis of the Russian Journalists Union was earlier held in Moscow. According to the secretary of the Russian Journalists Union Rafael Gusseinov, the book has sparked intense interest among journalists, writers and people somehow connected with Kazakhstan. "We've decided to present the book to our colleagues at the festival. This is the 19th time we organize the "All Russia" forum here in Sochi. Every year it brings together thousands of well-known journalists and representatives of foreign mass media. "The Creator" was presented to the participants and Russian readership as one of the newly-released books," he told Kazinform correspondent.