Book about President to be presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presentation of the book "About the Great Life" recounting about the Leader of the Nation - the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held at the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana city, Kazinform reports.

The book "About the Great Life" is the first book about the Head of State in the history of independent Kazakhstan that is also a ready-made manual for ordinary and vocational school senior students.

The author of the book is the eminent culture figure of the Russian Federation, historian, writer, publicist Nikolai Zenkovich.





Mr. Zenkovich is the author of over 30 books on prominent state and public figures, political leaders and other outstanding people who have altered the course of history.





At the presentation, the author will talk about the main idea of creating the book, as well as the key events of the Head of State's life, which shaped the basis for the storyline.





The event will be attended by representatives of the Club of Chief Editors, prominent public figures, representatives of leading youth organizations, NIS teachers, "Bilim-Innovatsiya" lyceums and others.



