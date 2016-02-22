Book by Kazakh writer Beksultan Nurzhekeuly presented at Kazakhstan Embassy in Turkey (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Embassy in Turkey held a presentation of a book by contemporary Kazakh writer Beksultan Nurzhekeuly.

As the press service of the Embassy informs, among the attendees were the representatives of theTÜRKSOY, Turkish Writers Union, Writers Union of Eurasia, The Fund of Turkic World Writers, The Association of World Writers and Educators, The Union of Architects and Builders of Turkic World and other establishments.

The novel entitled Bir pişmanlık, bir ümit (One Regret, One Hope) was published in Turkish on the initiative and under support of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Turkey.

Chairman of the Writers Union of Eurasia Yagub Ömeroglu said that publication of B.Nurzhekeuly’s book in Turkish would significantly contribute to the development of Kazakhstan-Turkey bilateral cultural and humanitarian ties. “The Embassy conducts a great work to strengthen the bilateral cultural and humanitarian relations. And publication of Kazakh writers’ and poets’ books is an important component of this work,” noted he.

Deputy Chairman of the TÜRKSOY Secretary General Fırat Purtaş highlighted the importance of publication of Kazakh literature in Turkish language which “will promote rapprochement of the Turkic-speaking nations.”

“The publication of the Kazakh writer’s work will deepen the ties among the Turkic-speaking nations and will promote the development of the bilateral cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey,” he added.

Kazakh Ambassador Zhansseit Tuimebayev noted that development, strengthening and deepening of Kazakh-Turkish ties would be continued.

At the end of the meeting, B. Nurzhekeuly thanked the Embassy staff and Writers Union of Eurasia for the assistance in publication of the book and expressed confidence that his novel would find its readers in Turkey.

