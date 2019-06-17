Book by Kazakhstani scientist featured into authoritative database web of science

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Monograph of Al-Farabi KazNU's Rector, Academician Galym Mutanov «Mathematical Methods and Models in Economic Planning, Management and Budgeting» is featured into the authoritative international database of leading scientific publications Web of Science Core Collection, Kazinform reports.

«Inclusion of the monograph by a famous Kazakhstani scientist in an authoritative international database indexing the world's best scientific publications is another achievement of higher education and science of Kazakhstan, and it is an evidence of the relevance and high significance of research in the global scientific space», said Managing Director of Clarivate Аnalytics in Russia and the CIS Oleg Utkin during the certificate award ceremony.

It should be noted that earlier Galym Mutanov's scientific work was among the top of the most popular books published by Springer Nature. Over 13 thousand users downloaded it electronically, which is one of the best indicators.



The Nobel Prize winner in the field of economics John Nash once praised this monograph. The famous scientist Manuel Alberto M. Ferreira highlighted that the book is an outstanding scientific work indispensable for economists, mathematicians, practitioners and leaders.

The Web of Science Core Collection is the world's leading database of scientific publications of Clarivate Analytics Agency (formerly Thomson Reuters, the USA). It indexes more than 18,000 journals, of which more than 12,000 have an impact factor.

