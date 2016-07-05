Book dedicated to 25th anniversary of closing of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site presented in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A book titled "The words that changed the world" was presented in the information agency TASS in Moscow with the participation of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia today.

Temporary charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia Marat Syzdykov, president of the Russian State University for the Humanities Efim Pivovar, head of the publishing house publishing the book Igor Mann took part in the event, and head editor of TASS Mikhail Gusman was a moderator at the event.

The book included speeches and sayings of 45 outstanding people from different epochs of the history from Confucius to George Washington, from Julius Caesar to Winston Churchill, from Alexander I to Andrei Sakharov.

The first words of the book are dedicated to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his decision to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

"The 25th anniversary of closing of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site is marked this year. The President of Kazakhstan made this historic decision at the very difficult time. This fact played an important role in the political strategy of Kazakhstan.

The 25th anniversary of closing of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site has the very special meaning. The publishing of the book "The words that changed the world" is dedicated to this date," M. Gusman said.

M. Gusman also said it was symbolic that the book was presented on the threshold of the birthday of Nursultan Nazarbayev too.