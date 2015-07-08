Book dedicated to President Nazarbayev published in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Kazakh universiteti" publishing house released a book dedicated to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his 75th jubilee. The book is part of the Onegeli omir series published by the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The book tells about Nursultan Nazarbayev's life and career, his childhood and youth memories. It also contains his lectures and speeches at youth forums, his thoughts on Kazakhstan's independence and the future of Kazakhstani youth. The publishing house also gathered publications of outstanding statesmen, researchers, foreign experts and Nursultan Nazarbayev's counterparts about him. The book is full of archival documents and photos. The publishers believe that President Nazarbayev is a model to emulate for Kazakhstani youngsters and that is why the book will be of interest to them.