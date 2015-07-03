Book exhibitions to mark 75th anniversary of President takes place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty has held book exhibitions called "Askaktay ber, Astana" and "Elbasy". The first is devoted to the Day of Astana and the second to the 75th anniversary of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Book of the exhibitions tell readers about the life of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, his historical role in the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan, the modernization of Kazakhstan's society, as well as Astana which became a symbol of the country. The exhibition presents more than three thousand various books in Kazakh, Russian and foreign languages.