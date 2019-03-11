Book of Kazakh President «The Era of Independence» to be presented in Brasilia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brazil, together with the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will hold a presentation of the book of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, "The Era of Independence", in Brasilia.



The presentation will be held on 15 March, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Paulo Nogueira Batista Auditorium, Annex II of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event will be accompanied by the Kazakh instrumental music performed by a talented Kazakhstani musician, Almat Saizhan, and the photography exhibition "Unknown Kazakhstan", the official website of the Kazakh Embassy to Brazil reads.