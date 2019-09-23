Book «The History of the Great Steppe» receives Card Couture Award-2019

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM Book «The History of the Great Steppe» received the highest prize at the Card Couture Award-2019 in Prague. The award is one of the most prestigious ones in Europe annually presented in seven nominations, Kazinform reports.

According to organizers, more than 100 applications were submitted for the ceremony this year. «The History of the Great Steppe» was named the winner in the nomination ‘The Best Book’, the press service of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan informs.

«The History of the Great Steppe was published at the request of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The work is based on Nursultan Nazarbayev’s book «In Flow of History.» The materials were gathered throughout 10 years. The book contains information both about the history of Kazakhstan and history of the Great Steppe – the nations, the tribes and the great cultures which existed there,» prominent publisher Berik Barysbekov says.