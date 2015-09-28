Booking offices began selling tickets for Astana-Galatasaray match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Selling of tickets for the Astana-Galatasaray match within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League has begun in booking offices of Astana Arena, the website of the football club informs.

It was noted that the tickets are still sold online and 80% of the tickets have already been sold online.

As earlier reported, the match between Astana FC and Galatasaray FC will be held on September 30, 10 pm, Astana time. Special buses taking the fans to the stadium from four special pick up spots will be provided.

The buses leave at 7 pm from:

1. Kazakhstan Sports Complex;

2. Munaitpasov Stadium;

3. Nur-Astana Mosque;

4. Saltanat Saraiy.