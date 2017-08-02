Bookmakers dub most likely score of Legia-Astana match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2nd-leg match of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round between Polish Legia and Kazakhstan's FC Astana will take place overnight into Thursday, according to Sports.kz.

1XBET bookmaker office believes the most probable outcome of this encounter is 1:0 or 1:1, the coefficient for this is 7. The coefficients will be 8, 9 and 9.5 in case of 2:1, 2:0 and 0:0 scores.



The match starts at 00:45 a.m. Kazsport TV channel will ensure live broadcast in Kazakhstan.