ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weightlifting event in the 85 kg category, where Kazakhstani Denis Ulanov competes, will start at the Olympic Games in Rio today, Sports.kz informs.

According to bookmakers, Denis has real chances to win the gold medal of the tournament. However, the main favourite is Iranian Kianoush Rostami.

The tournament begins at 4 am, Astana time.