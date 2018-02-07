Books about Kazakhstan donated to National Library of China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM In the furtherance of "Rukhani Janghyru" National Program, Kazakh Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev donated books about Kazakhstan to the National Library of China (NLC), Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The National Library of China received the collection of selected works by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Nazarbayev and the Making of Kazakhstan: From Communism to Capitalism by British writer and politician Jonathan Aitken, Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China photobook published last year in Chinese, and other books in Kazakh, Russian, and English.

After the talks with Director of NLC Han Yongjin, Ambassador Shakhrat Nuryshev visited the Kazakh Books Corner unveiled in December 2016.

"Today we went into the Foreign Publications Reading Room where the books about Kazakhstan are kept. We presented new books about our country which had been published in Chinese last year. The main goal is to let the citizens of China, ordinary people, get familiar with our country, learn more about the history, literature, culture, present-day achievements through these books, and, therefore, to take the comprehensive strategic partnership ties between the two countries to a higher level by strengthening the mutual trust," Nuryshev told Kazinform.



Liu Mei, an employee of the National Library of China, said that presently there are a large number of books in the Kazakh Books Corner.

"In our room, there are corners of Russia, Japan, Malaysia, and other countries. However, the number and variety of books are relatively larger in the Kazakh Books Corner. Our visitors are attracted by colorful stands with photo albums and books about Kazakhstan. Therefore, our readers often visit that corner," she added.



Recall that the collection of selected works by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was published by the the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Renmin State Publishing House with the assistance of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, the Kazakh Embassy in China and financial support from CNPC Kazakhstan.



Nazarbayev and the Making of Kazakhstan: From Communism to Capitalism, a book by British writer and politician Jonathan Aitken was published by Renmin State Publishing House with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in China and financial support from Xinxing Corporation.

Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China photobook was published by Kazinform News Agency and Renmin Huabao Pictorial with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in the PRC. It contains the photos made by photographers from two countries showing the nature, history, culture, and life of the people of Kazakhstan and China, as well as the humanitarian and economic cooperation of the neighboring countries. It bears to remind that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping conveyed written greetings on the occasion of the photobook publication.



The National Library of China was founded in 1909. It was first formally opened after the Xinhai Revolution, in 1912. In 1916, the library received a depository library status. In July 1928, its name was changed to National Peiping Library and was later changed to the National Library. With a collection of over 35 million items, it is the largest library in Asia and one of the largest in the world. It holds the largest collections of Chinese literature and historical documents in the world.















