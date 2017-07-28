Boranbayev named as Vice President of UEFA Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Boranbayev has been appointed Vice President of the UEFA Committee, Kazinform has learnt from FC Kairat official website.

New composition of the Committee of Kazakhstan was approved at the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Cardiff, Wales.



Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Almaty-based club Kairat Boranbayev took up the post of Vice President of the UEFA Fair Play and Social Responsibility Committee.