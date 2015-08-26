Bordeaux arrived in Almaty for return match against Kairat from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - French football club Bordeaux arrived in Almaty for a return match against Kairat from Almaty, Vesti.kz reports.

The match is scheduled to be held at Central Stadium of Almaty on August 27, 8:45 pm.

The football team from France flew on Boeing Business Jet charter flight.

After checking in the hotel the team went to their training session. As it was earlier reported, Bordeaux has 20 players available for this match.

Live broadcast will begin on Kazakhstan TV channel at 8:45 pm. The first match ended with the score 1:0 in favour of the French team.