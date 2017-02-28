Borodyuk’s back to Kazakhstan as national team's coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian coach Alexander Borodyuk was appointed chief coach of Kazakhstan national football team and Talgat Baysufinov - technical director of the department of national teams of Football Federation of Kazakhstan.

According to the Federation, Borodyuk expressed his willingness to work with Kazakh team, while he had a number of offers.

54-year-old has signed a three-year contract. New coach's objectives will be to complete the generations change, rejuvenate the team and uncover local talents.

Also the Federation taking into account Talgat Baysufinov's successful experience as the head coach of the national team and his knowledge of the peculiarities of football in Kazakhstan FFK management decided to appoint him a technical director of the Federation.

It was noted that Mr. Baysufinov has the necessary knowledge to organize teams of all ages, from U-17 to national team and provide organizational and methodological assistance to coaches.

One of his main responsibilities will be work with football clubs and centers in terms of training players for national teams.