  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Borussia Dortmund attack: Islamist suspect held

    18:43, 12 April 2017
    Photo: None
    DORTMUND. KAZINFORM German police have detained a suspect with "Islamist links" following a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund football team, Kazinform has learned from BBC .

    Prosecutors also said the three explosives used contained metal strips.

    Two letters claiming responsibility for the attack were being investigated, they said.

    Officials are treating the blasts as a terror attack, a spokeswoman for Germany's federal state prosecutor in Karlsruhe said.

    Federal prosecutors, who usually lead terror investigations, have now taken over the probe.

    Read more .

    Tags:
    World News Terrorism
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!