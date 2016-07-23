Borussia Dortmund bring Mario Götze back from Bayern Munich for £22m

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Borussia Dortmund have resigned Mario Götze from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal for €26m (£21.7m), three seasons after the attacking midfielder left Signal Iduna Park, The Guardian reports.

The 24-year-old Germany international was one of Pep Guardiola's first signingsin the summer of 2013, having agreed to join before the end of the season, and leaves the Allianz Arena having won three Bundesliga titles and two German cups, while also scoring the winner for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.



Götze, a product of the Dortmund academy, said in a statement on Facebook that his decision to leave Dortmund in 2013 was one he regrets. "Today, three years later and at 24, I look at that decision in a different light," he said.



Likely to face a frosty reception from some Dortmund fans, Götze said he would do everything he possibly can to win over those who "do not welcome me with open arms" and referred to Borussia Dortmund as "his home". "I can understand many fans could not accept my decision," he said. "I wouldn't reach it today either."



While the defender Mats Hummels and the midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have all left this summer, Dortmund are rebuilding their squad, having already brought in Ousmane Dembélé, Sebastian Rode, Raphaël Guerreiro, Marc Bartra, Emre Mor and Mikel Merino.

Source: The Guardian