Borussia Dortmund bus attack suspect charged with attempted murder

BERLIN. KAZINFORM The prosecutor's office in Germany's Dortmund has launched prosecution proceedings against German-Russian Sergei W. who allegedly committed a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team's bus in April, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua .

Four months after the incident, the investigations are completed. Sergei W. is now charged with attempted murder by the public prosecutor in Dortmund, German newspaper SZ reported Tuesday.

The investigators have collected a vast amount of evidence against the 28-year-old suspect. Through the purchase of put options on the stock market, he allegedly bet on falling BVB share prices as a direct consequence of the bomb attack on the team's bus.

BVB player Marc Bartra was seriously injured in the attack. The suspect was arrested few days after the attack.