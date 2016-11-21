Bostandyk district's industrial output in Jan-Sep 2016 makes 61.8bln tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Akim of Bostandyk ditrict of Almaty city Bekkali Torgayev has announced today the results of the district's socio-economic development within 9 months of 2016 and the work conducted under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Torgayev, Bostandyk district is the largest downtown and cultural centre of Almaty. The district marks its 50th anniversary this year. Its territory is 9,900 hectares and population is 331,464 people.

In his words, 4.6mln tenge were allocated for the district under various budgetary programmes in 2016. 99% of these funds or 3.1mln tenge have been utilized so far.

The volume of industrial output in the district made 61.8bln tenge ( 12.6% in citywide volume).

Positive dynamics is observed in attraction of investments - in 9 months of 2016, the district spent approximately 83.7bln tenge that is 2.8bln tenge higher compared to the same period in 2015. 16% of this amount were provided by foreign investors. The share of fixed investments makes 24% in a city breakdown.

28 enterprises of the district are covered by the Business Road Map 2020 programme to the amount of 5.9bln tenge. 346 new job places were created.

The administration of Bostandyk district gives special attention to the reconstruction and repair of roads. 57 streets with the total length of 38.3km are being repaired now.

9 playgrounds have been renovated to the amount of 53.5bln tenge. The administration plans to attract investors to repair the remaining playgrounds by the end of the year.

11 kindergartens built under the PPP contracts are functioning in the district and are working under the Balapan state program. 648 children attend these kindergartens.

It should be noted that development of private-public partnership is reflected in the 34th Step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan. This issue is under personal control of the President.