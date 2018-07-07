Botai culture museum unveiled in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of the unique cultural and historic museum of Botai culture has been unveiled in the territory of Burabay national park, the Akmola region governor's press service reports.

Information and Communications Minister of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, Akmola region Governor Malik Murzalin, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Archeology Professor, one of the authors of sensational archeologic discoveries of the XX century - Botai culture Viktor Zaibert, etc., took part in it.





The cultural and historic museum of Botai culture was developed under the Rukhani Janghyru program on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana. Botai culture is the matrix of steppe civilization that gave rise to the horse and transport age in the entire world (IV BC). It also determined vectors and dynamism of contemporary development for the centuries to come.